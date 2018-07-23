Uber has suspended a driver after he secretly live-streamed passengers

St. Louis-based Uber driver Jason Gargac has been suspended by the company after he revealed in an interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he had secretly live-streamed his passengers’ journeys to his Twitch channel. In total, Gargac streamed more than 700 rides with passengers including children. If a passenger would notice the camera, Gargac would tell them he was filming for safety reasons instead of letting them know they were being live-streamed.
While Missouri law allows a person to film another without their consent–so Gargac was not breaking the law–Uber has nonetheless decided to suspend him from their app, calling the revelations “troubling,” reports Business Insider. Lyft, who Gargac also drove for, went a step further and has terminated his driving privileges with the company. Though Gargac’s Twitch channel is down, you can see one of his past live streams below.