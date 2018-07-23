Uber has suspended a driver after he secretly live-streamed passengers

St. Louis-based Uber driver Jason Gargac has been suspended by the company after he revealed in an interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he had secretly live-streamed his passengers’ journeys to his Twitch channel. In total, Gargac streamed more than 700 rides with passengers including children. If a passenger would notice the camera, Gargac would tell them he was filming for safety reasons instead of letting them know they were being live-streamed.