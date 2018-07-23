Forbes suggested Amazon should replace libraries, and people aren’t having it

A Forbes contributor wrote a short piece titled “Amazon Should Replace Local Libraries to Save Taxpayers Money,” arguing that libraries should be shuttered in return for Amazon opening bookstores in local communities. At the gist of the writer’s argument is that Starbucks has replaced libraries as a friendly place to go and read and streaming services like Amazon Prime Video have replaced video rentals, which many local libraries had provided. And then:
“Of course, there’s Amazon Books to consider. Amazon have created their own online library that has made it easy for the masses to access both physical and digital copies of books. Amazon Books is a chain of bookstores that does what Amazon originally intended to do; replace the local bookstore. It improves on the bookstore model by adding online searches and coffee shops. Amazon Go basically combines a library with a Starbucks.”
Taken together, why should taxpayers keep paying money to fund local libraries, the writer argues:
“At the core, Amazon has provided something better than a local library without the tax fees. This is why Amazon should replace local libraries. The move would save taxpayers money and enhance the stockholder value of Amazon all in one fell swoop.”
And then Twitter came to the rescue:
Seniors pay 200 or more to have someone do taxes, but the library does it for free. Free movies during the summer for kids. They make ice cream and crafts. During storms and emergencies they function as shelters. It’s almost like my tax dollars bring safety and joy to people.
We provide computer and software training. We assist in job searches and all of the resources needed to do so. And in many rural communities, we are often the only source of internet access. In urban areas as well sometimes. Plus thousands of other services we offer.
My heart weeps for you. Also, hon, we all know abt taxes.
God damn, man, aren’t you an economist? You don’t see a place where people of all ages can acquire skills, apply for jobs, create, and access knowledge AS AN INVESTMENT?! One that could actually have economic returns?
1/ My mother was a Librarian, and you are a simpleton.
In addition to what @vernaausten and others here have perfectly stated, many books, periodicals, recordings, microfilms, etc are still not digitized.
Amazon doesn't offer local knowledge & Genealogical assistance…
2/ Amazon also doesn't sponsor local special-interest seminars & clubs, or activities & workshops for teens & adults.
Amazon doesn't offer English-language classes & ESL groups to help immigrants better their lives.
3/ And most importantly to every child & parent…
Amazon does not offer a hands-on experience– a treasure-trove of tactile learning, and a buffet of books, puzzles, videos, & experiences– for little kids to explore with their own hands & eyes.
4/ Studies have shown that kids who are given lots of experiences with paper books, learn to read & develop a deeper love of reading, far more than children who are given primarily a cell phone or iPad to read on. (Ebooks tend to be ignored in favor of games.)
We NEED Libraries!
Libraries with trained staff are worth any tax required; even non-users profit from their community's quality of life. What would an Amazon storefront provide? A place to buy or read only books that are currently in print, free wifi & electricity. The end.
Let me clarify something. If the *only* thing my local library did was help a domestic violence victim find information on the nearest shelter, I'd gladly pay double what you in taxes a year. And yeah, libraries do that sort of thing.
Libraries are the last public spaces in society where there’s no pay to play. They are the peoples’ universities. Equalizers.
Small business and nonprofits launch from there. And no one is required to bring money to participate. Libraries make our communities stronger. Shoo.
Libraries offer so much more than books. I haven't seen any resume workshops in book stores, or kids story time, or meetings of local clubs. Libraries aren't driven by best seller lists, they're driven by providing information to people, in many formats.
I have 4 kids. We visit the library about once a month and each kid gets to pick out 5-6 books, plus we check out audio books, not to mention what I read. At $10-$15 each, that’s over $3000 a year we save using the library. I’m ok with those taxes.
Public libraries are this thing called the common good – we all share in paying for them so that others with less means benefit. It’s what humanity does to advance civilization. Go support your public library; shelve books, read to a child, help a senior citizen find a book.
