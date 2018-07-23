Forbes suggested Amazon should replace libraries, and people aren’t having it

A Forbes contributor wrote a short piece titled “Amazon Should Replace Local Libraries to Save Taxpayers Money,” arguing that libraries should be shuttered in return for Amazon opening bookstores in local communities. At the gist of the writer’s argument is that Starbucks has replaced libraries as a friendly place to go and read and streaming services like Amazon Prime Video have replaced video rentals, which many local libraries had provided. And then:

“Of course, there’s Amazon Books to consider. Amazon have created their own online library that has made it easy for the masses to access both physical and digital copies of books. Amazon Books is a chain of bookstores that does what Amazon originally intended to do; replace the local bookstore. It improves on the bookstore model by adding online searches and coffee shops. Amazon Go basically combines a library with a Starbucks.”

Taken together, why should taxpayers keep paying money to fund local libraries, the writer argues:

“At the core, Amazon has provided something better than a local library without the tax fees. This is why Amazon should replace local libraries. The move would save taxpayers money and enhance the stockholder value of Amazon all in one fell swoop.”

And then Twitter came to the rescue:

Seniors pay 200 or more to have someone do taxes, but the library does it for free. Free movies during the summer for kids. They make ice cream and crafts. During storms and emergencies they function as shelters. It’s almost like my tax dollars bring safety and joy to people. — DamagedNotion (@Damagednotion) July 23, 2018

We provide computer and software training. We assist in job searches and all of the resources needed to do so. And in many rural communities, we are often the only source of internet access. In urban areas as well sometimes. Plus thousands of other services we offer. — Ella Disenchanted (@McTestaInc) July 23, 2018

My heart weeps for you. Also, hon, we all know abt taxes. God damn, man, aren’t you an economist? You don’t see a place where people of all ages can acquire skills, apply for jobs, create, and access knowledge AS AN INVESTMENT?! One that could actually have economic returns? — PrairiePhlox (@PrairiePhlox) July 22, 2018