Snapchat is shutting down Snapcash

Snapchat will officially end its mobile payment service on August 30, reports TechCrunch . After the site found code in Snapchat’s Android app that the feature would be depreciated, a Snapchat spokesperson confirmed:

“Yes, we’re discontinuing the Snapcash feature as of August 30, 2018. Snapcash was our first product created in partnership with another company–Square. We’re thankful for all the Snapchatters who used Snapcash for the last four years and for Square’s partnership!”

Snapcash was unveiled four years ago as a way for users to quickly send each other money. However, the feature never really took off in the face of rivals in the crowded peer-to-peer payment market, including PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, and Square Cash.