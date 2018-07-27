How to stop career FOMO from influencing your decisions

How do you make decisions on when it comes to your career? Do you take into account what you want to be doing in the long run, or do you focus on what others are doing and where they are as a result?

Many of you probably don’t like the idea that you might fall into the latter category, but that mind-set is probably more common than you think. The good news is, there are some things you can do to prevent career FOMO from taking over your decision-making process. Fast Company spoke to Tiffany Flomo–career coach and associate director of experiential learning at NYU Stern School Of Business–to find out how.

1. Accept that you might be prone to career FOMO

It took Flomo many years of jobs that weren’t quite the right fit before she landed on something that she felt jelled with her. And while many of those years were trial and error, Flomo acknowledged that when she was younger, she felt that she let what others did influence her a little too much. “It [was] like, this is my timeline, this is what my peers are doing.”

It’s a pattern that she sees among young people. “Young people in the industry, they don’t know what they don’t know,” she says. After all, when students are in college, they will often get advice on shaping their careers based on someone else’s path. They put emphasis on “studying other people,” Flomo points out. As a result, those early in their careers might not realize the negative impact of being too externally focused, and find themselves going down a rabbit hole of planning their next steps based on other people’s journeys.

Related: The most common advice that graduates should ignore (and what to do instead)

2. Get introspective

Flomo believes that when it comes to career development, there isn’t enough emphasis on looking to yourself. As a result, people are more likely to make decisions based on what they know–which are of course, based on what others in their lives have done (or are doing). “I see it in my clients when they don’t necessarily know what they want to do and they haven’t been intentional about being introspective, so they then rely on other people because they think that other people have the answers.”

Instead of looking to other people, Flomo advises that it’s important to be introspective. People “need to ask themselves and be honest about what opportunities they want to pursue.” Some questions that are worth asking yourself include, Is this something that I feel would give me a sense of purpose?” Is this an area I want to master? What am I curious about? If you find that those answers aren’t aligned with what you’ve found from others, you might want to think twice about following their paths.