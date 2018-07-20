Facebook suspends firm founded by researcher behind its election study

Crimson Hexagon says that it uses technologies including artificial intelligence to help brands and other clients derive insights from online conversation, helping to shape marketing campaigns or to develop new products and markets. It has raised more than $33 million.

While Facebook said it has no information about its developers’ contracts with clients, using Facebook data for surveillance is a violation of the company’s policies.

“The data collected by private companies has vast potential to help social scientists understand and solve society’s greatest challenges. But until now that data has typically been unavailable for academic research,” said King in a blog post announcing the initiative last week. “Social Science One has established an ethical structure for marshaling privacy preserving industry data for the greater social good while ensuring full academic publishing freedom.”

In a statement emailed to Fast Company, King said that even though he is co-founder and board chairman, he has never had day-to-day involvement in Crimson Hexagon. “I am proud to stand with dozens of the most distinguished academics across the world involved in Social Science One striving to discover the effects of social media on elections and democracy, one of the most critical issues of our time,” he said.

In late 2016, Facebook said it had “taken enforcement action” against Geofeedia, a social media-scanning service used by government and law enforcement, after the ACLU reported on the ways it was being marketed to target protesters and activists. Last March, days before explosive reporting on Cambridge Analytica’s data harvest, the social network said it had added language to its Platform Policy that specifically prohibited developers from using Facebook data “to provide tools that are used for surveillance.”

Updated at 4:25 p.m. with statement from King.