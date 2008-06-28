How to Become a Great Conversationalist

Successful people are dynamic communicators. If you want to become a dynamic communicator, you need to master three things. You must become a great conversationalist. You must learn to write clearly and succinctly. You must be able to present effectively – to groups of two or 200.

How good are you at each of these key communication skills?

Yesterday, I conducted a workshop on the ideas in “Straight Talk for Success” for a work team. When we got to conversations, I mentioned the one rule I have for becoming a good conversationalist: ask a lot of questions.

When you ask questions you demonstrate that you are interested in another person and what he or she has to say. This is important, because your interest helps build the other person’s self confidence. You’ll be helping him or her feel good about himself or herself. People who feel good about themselves are more likely to feel good about the people around them.

Is this true for you? I know that when I’m feeling good about myself, I am more open and receptive to the people I meet.

Asking questions also makes it easy for you to keep the conversation going. The other person is doing most of the work. He or she is responding to the questions you ask. All you have to do is pay attention and act interested in what he or she is saying.

Cathy, my wife, is memorable. People who I haven’t seen for several months often begin conversations with me by asking, “How’s Cathy?” She is memorable because she is an excellent conversationalist. She is an excellent conversationalist because she asks a lot of questions, and remembers the answers. It’s that simple. If you want to become memorable, ask lots of questions when you are in a conversation.