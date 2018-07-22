How to watch Shark Week 2018 live without cable

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the living room, Shark Week is back. I’ll admit I really didn’t know what that was until recently. Is it a spinoff of the Sharknado franchise? Is Steven Spielberg somehow involved?

Apparently, no.

Shark Week is a themed block of shark-related TV programming that airs every year on the Discovery channel. This year, the event is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, Discovery has a diverse—dare I say toothy—lineup of shark content at the ready. It begins tonight (Sunday, July 22) at 7 p.m. ET with Alien Sharks: Greatest Hits, followed by Bear vs. Shark at 8 p.m., and Shaq Does Shark Week at 9 p.m. You can find the full schedule here.

Because I often write about cord-cutting, some PR folks had pitched me a few Shark Week ideas aimed at people without cable. Frustratingly, Discovery is one of the more difficult cable channels to find on standalone streaming platforms (it’s missing from Sling TV and YouTube TV, for instance), so I decided to write this handy guide, even though, again, I didn’t really know what Shark Week was.

If you go to the Shark Week page, you’ll find a link for how to watch it live online, but that’s only going to help you if you have login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider. If you’re true cord-cutter without access to a cable login, I’ve rounded up a few services that offer live streaming of the Discovery channel below. Happy shark hunting!