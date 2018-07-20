Raw turkey salmonella outbreak: Here’s what the CDC says you need to know

As a salmonella outbreak spreads across the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning against handling raw turkey products.

While no deaths have been linked to the outbreak, 90 people across 26 states have gotten sick, and 40 have been hospitalized since last November, according to data released by the CDC. The CDC isn’t telling people to lay off the turkey jerky quite yet, but it is advising consumers to use caution when handling raw turkey.

The outbreak has been going on for months, but the CDC just reported it to the public because it didn’t know where the outbreak was coming from, according to Consumer Reports. Since it still hasn’t been able to trace the source of the outbreak to any specific manufacturer, processing plant, farm, or type of turkey or turkey product, for now, the best bet is to cook turkey thoroughly and wash anything that touched the turkey, including your hands.

You can find more information here and a map of affected states here.