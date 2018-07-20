While you were mad at Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook stock reached a record high

Facebook has been at the center of a media firestorm lately—what with CEO Mark Zuckerberg implying that people can deny the Holocaust in good faith , being buddy-buddy with the Trump campaign , and refusing to remove toxic content .

And yet, Wall Street seems to be having a hard time caring about the foibles and missteps of an awkward CEO: Earlier today, Facebook’s stock reached an all-time high of $211.50 per share.

While investors may be momentarily spooked by headlines, it’s pretty clear that money talks in the end. In the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook’s stock price dropped, but it has since enjoyed a substantial rebound.

Facebook is expected to report earnings on Wednesday, July 25, and some analysts already predict that Facebook will show “second-quarter revenue growth of 45% year over year to $13.52 billion,” besting even Wall Street’s estimate.