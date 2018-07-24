Facebook has become exhausting. Why are we still on it?

A few weeks ago, I pitched my editor a story about exploring what my experiences would be like if I avoided going on Facebook for 10 days. I expected it to be a lighthearted, humorous exploration about the withdrawals of social media addiction . After all, I had visited the site dozens of times a day, every day, for more than 10 years. Like many, I’ve come to rely on it for keeping in touch with friends, getting news, and updating people on my life.

Instead of a journey of withdrawal, however, what my little experiment quickly turned into was a meditation on just how dreadful of a place Facebook has become, though this isn’t something that really hit me until after my experiment was over. When I started using Facebook again, I had one main revelation: It’s long since stopped being the fun, exciting place it was in its heyday.

As a matter of fact, when contemplating what I felt like when I returned to Facebook after my break, the first thing that came to mind was dialogue from the opening scene of The Social Network, the 2010 film about the founding of Facebook. In that scene, Rooney Mara’s Erica Albright is trying to have a conversation with Jesse Eisenberg’s Mark Zuckerberg, but she can hardly get a word in because Zuckerberg is pinging her with three different conversations at once. It’s then, when Zuckerberg finally takes a pause, that Albright finally has a chance to squeak out an answer as to why she is breaking up with him: “Because it’s exhausting. Going out with you is like dating a Stairmaster.”

Using Facebook has become like dating Eisenberg’s Zuckerberg: It’s exhausting.

Untraining your brain

To be fully transparent, during the first day of my 10-day Facebook absence, I did feel withdrawal symptoms. I felt cut off from my friends who live in other countries. I was even concerned I might miss out on a cool event here in London, since sequestering myself from Facebook meant I wouldn’t be able to see upcoming events I might be interested in. There were even some times during the first day or two when I reflexively launched the Facebook app on my iPhone–an action triggered by instinct and muscle memory, showing just how addictive the platform is.

But those feelings quickly abated. By day three or four, not only did I not miss Facebook, I actually started feeling better mentally. I realized it was because I’d gotten off that Stairmaster for the first time in a decade. My newfound freedom from Facebook made me realize that using the site sometimes feels like work. How often have we been guilt-tripped into giving people generic birthday greetings on their walls even if they are just casual acquaintances? Let’s be honest, Facebook birthday greetings are as insincere as LinkedIn skill endorsements are. We give them because we are prompted by an algorithm to do so.

And how many times have you been offended that a friend or coworker hasn’t reacted to your latest post, whether it’s a hot selfie or your profound thoughts on the meaning of life? How many times have we liked or commented on a post because we didn’t want to hurt someone’s feelings? Haven’t we all had our egos bruised when only three of our hundreds of friends have liked our last post? I’ve had friends freely admit it breeds resentment–and in retaliation, they ignore the posts of their friends who didn’t react.