Why you’re not using enough gestures in your presentations

Author Vanessa Edwards and her team watched thousands of hours of TED Talks and noticed something surprising: The least popular TED Talkers used an average of 272 hand gestures during their 18-minute presentations, while the most popular used an average of 465 hand gestures in the same amount of time. As she noted on her blog , that’s almost double.

Gesturing properly can add tremendous impact to your speech. After all, your audience is doing more than listening to your words when you’re giving a presentation. They’re looking out for your body language, expressions, tone of voice, and, yes, your hand gestures. But there are also other, less conspicuous reasons why incorporating gestures can make your talk more effective and compelling. Here are a few of them.

1. Gestures energize your voice

You might be presenting the most exciting material in the world, but if you remain completely still, your voice will be flat, monotone, and dull. For starters, you’ll probably get bored of standing there and not moving, and that boredom will likely register with your listeners, who will get bored themselves. Incorporating gestures, however, makes your voice come alive. It becomes richer, more resonant, and multidimensional. Your audience will be able to hear it, they’ll feel it, too. This creates a virtuous circle: You enliven your delivery, which in turn energizes your listeners.

2. Gestures help your thoughts flow

Try this simple exercise: Count to 10 out loud and move your right hand up and down really quickly. Now, count again at the same pace, but move your hand much more slowly. You’ll probably find that your mind and body will feel better aligned the second time–when your hand movements are at a similar pace to your speaking voice–and that’s exactly what gesturing does. It syncs the brain and body, and you’ll hear your verbal fluency improve. You won’t find yourself stumbling over your words as much. You’ll pause less, because you’re not constantly trying to remember what to say, and you’ll utter fewer “ahs” and “ers.” Overall, your speech will be smoother, and your messages will have a stronger impact on your audience.

3. Gestures enhance your credibility

You can come across like a robot if you deliver a message and the audience sees nothing else aside from you moving your lips. Remember, your listeners don’t just want to hear what you have to say, they want to connect with a real person. And real people gesture naturally. How many times have you engaged in an interesting conversation with someone who doesn’t make any physical movements?