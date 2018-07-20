The amount of Thai cave rescue movies in the works is ridiculous

We spoke too soon. Last week, Fast Company reported on the filmmakers who had swooped in, vulture-like, to extract two competing films from the Thai cave rescue mission in its immediate aftermath. Apparently, though, it was only the beginning of a vulture bonanza.

There are now half as many projects in development as there were boys trapped in the cave. There are so many, in fact, that Thailand’s Ministry of Culture expects the military government’s cabinet to approve the creation of a special committee to oversee all such film projects as soon as next week. According to Variety, Thailand Culture Minister Vira Rojpojchanarat has not specified which production companies have expressed interest, only that the number has ballooned to six.

We already knew last week that one of the projects comes from spiritual film purveyors, Pure Flix, and that another is on the way from Ivanhoe Pictures, with Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu at the helm. Fast Company will remain on the Thai cave rescue beat, and inform our readers immediately when either Netflix or Amazon announces its limited series about it.