advertisement
advertisement
  • 7:39 am

Apple Watch, Fitbit could feel cost of U.S. tariffs

Apple Watch, Fitbit could feel cost of U.S. tariffs
[Photo: Andres Urena/Unsplash]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Some of the most popular consumer devices could get more expensive for Americans if Trump’s trade war with China heats up. Currently, Trump has slapped tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese goods, but he is threatening to take that even further with tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods–or even $500 billion.

As Reuters reports, if Trump does up the ante to the $200 billion level, it means popular fitness tech like the some models of the Apple Watch and Fitbit devices such as the Charge, Charge HR, and Surge models could see a 10% tariff, meaning those devices would likely cost you 10% more to buy in the U.S. Besides the Apple Watch and Fitbit devices, the next level of tariffs could also affect Sonos’s Play:3, Play:5, and SUB speakers.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company