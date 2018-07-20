Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Twitter team up for Data Transfer Project

The four tech giants have announced the new initiative that aims to tackle making it easier for users of one service to use their data to sign up for another service. The Data Transfer Project will see the companies commit “to building a common way for people to transfer data into and out of online services,” Facebook announced in a blog post:
Moving your data between any two services can be complicated because every service is built differently and uses different types of data that may require unique privacy controls and settings. For example, you might use an app where you share photos publicly, a social networking app where you share updates with friends, and a fitness app for tracking your workouts. People increasingly want to be able to move their data among different kinds of services like these, but they expect that the companies that help them do that will also protect their data. These are the kinds of issues the Data Transfer Project will tackle.
Facebook points out that the Data Transfer Project is in its early stages, and while there are only four members now, it hopes other tech companies and experts will get onboard.