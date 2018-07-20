This map shows how bad income inequality is in your state

The map was created by the Economic Policy Institute to go along with their report on income inequality across America . Their report found that income inequality has risen in almost every state since the 1970s. Other findings from the study:

From 2009 to 2015, the incomes of the top 1% grew faster than the incomes of the bottom 99% in 43 states and the District of Columbia.

The top 1% captured half or more of all income growth in nine states.

In 2015, a family in the top 1% nationally received, on average, 26.3 times as much income as a family in the bottom 99%.

Overall, the top five worst states when it comes to income inequality were:

New York Florida Connecticut Nevada Wyoming

To see how your state fares, check out the map below.