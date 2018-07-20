Every 2016 presidential campaign operation was cyber attacked, says security provider

Whether via Russian agents or other hackers around the world, every significant 2016 presidential campaign was targeted by cyber attacks, says the company that sought to protect them with cybersecurity measures. “In 2016 . . . we had 16 of the 17 major U.S. presidential candidates as customers,” says Matthew Prince, CEO of online security service Cloudflare. “[They ranged] the political spectrum from Bernie Sanders to Donald Trump–everyone, actually, except Hillary Clinton, somewhat ironically.”

The most devastating of those attacks, of course, was the hacking of the Democratic National Committee (also not a Cloudflare customer) and the Clinton campaign, of course. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s indictment of 12 Russian intelligence officers on July 13 highlights the depth of those attacks in crystal-clear detail (regardless of President Trump’s day-to-day views on the matter). Mueller also reported evidence of attacks on public entities like state boards of election.

Suspicious ties

Prince would not say if any of the campaign sites Cloudflare sought to protect, in the U.S. and other countries, has ever been breached. A case study on Cloudflare’s site, however, states that the DonaldJTrump.com site was never beached or brought down, despite receiving an average of 500,000 attacks per day.

Prince doesn’t claim that Cloudflare could have prevented the attacks on the Clinton campaign or the DNC–which go well beyond websites and involved phishing attacks on individual email accounts, but he does say that Mueller’s findings indicate that the same hackers may have targeted Cloudflare clients–political or otherwise (which he declined to clarify).

“I think it’s fair to say that we have seen attacks that follow a lot of the same signatures that have been described by, for instance, the FBI and Robert Mueller in some of the Russian investigations,” says Prince. Cloudflare doesn’t trace attacks all the way back to the source, as Mueller’s team has done. Its job is to block and absorb an attack–by sitting between its customers and the open internet–not to find the culprit. (Competitors including Akamai, Amazon Web Services, and Incapsula provide similar security services.)

But Cloudflare does see the final source of a hack–the last online hop for launching something such as a distributed denial of service attack, which crashes a server by flooding it with way more data than it can handle.

These and other attacks typically come from either large servers or networks of individual computers that are commandeered by hackers. “We see lots of attacks coming out of Brazil,” says Prince. “I don’t think that’s necessarily because the Brazilians are trying to undermine democracy. I think it’s much more likely that Brazil just has a lot of people [with vulnerable computers].”