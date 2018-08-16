A top recruiter shares how you can future-proof your career

Jana Rich, founder and CEO of Rich Talent Group, works with companies such as Nike, Square, and Weight Watchers. We asked her which skills and traits rising stars need to hone.

A mission

Warby Parker cofounder Neil Blumenthal and Allbirds cofounder Tim Brown inspire employees by donating a pair of glasses for every pair sold (Warby Parker) and using sustainable materials for its shoes (Allbirds). But conveying clear purpose is a must for “all members of a leadership team, not just founders,” Rich says.

Open arms

“If a person isn’t able to attract and retain a diverse team, they won’t succeed,” Rich says, praising Cindy Robbins, Salesforce’s president and chief people officer, who helps lead the company’s effort to close gender pay gaps.

Growth mind-set

The future will favor those who have a “real openness and willingness to learn from others,” Rich says. Candice Morgan, head of diversity and inclusion at Pinterest, facilitates conversations that prompt ideas from new places. Morgan’s view: “We will win by being the ones who learn most quickly and adapt most quickly.”