A top recruiter shares how you can future-proof your career

Jana Rich, founder and CEO of Rich Talent Group , works with companies such as Nike , Square , and Weight Watchers . We asked her which skills and traits rising stars need to hone.

A mission

Warby Parker cofounder Neil Blumenthal and Allbirds cofounder Tim Brown inspire employees by donating a pair of glasses for every pair sold (Warby Parker) and using sustainable materials for its shoes (Allbirds). But conveying clear purpose is a must for “all members of a leadership team, not just founders,” Rich says.

Open arms

“If a person isn’t able to attract and retain a diverse team, they won’t succeed,” Rich says, praising Cindy Robbins, Salesforce’s president and chief people officer, who helps lead the company’s effort to close gender pay gaps.

Growth mind-set

The future will favor those who have a “real openness and willingness to learn from others,” Rich says. Candice Morgan, head of diversity and inclusion at Pinterest, facilitates conversations that prompt ideas from new places. Morgan’s view: “We will win by being the ones who learn most quickly and adapt most quickly.”