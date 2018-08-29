Why Blumhouse Productions wants you to binge on The Purge

When The Purge TV series makes its bloody debut on the Syfy and USA networks this September, it will not only feature the same dystopian lawlessness that has made the Purge film series such a success, but will also showcase the ambitions of upstart studio Blumhouse Productions (Get Out, BlacKkKlansman) to develop a powerful franchise that crosses from film to television with ease—and nearly concurrently. The TV series, coproduced by Universal Cable Productions, will land just 90 days after The First Purge, the fourth film, hit theaters on July 4. The timing is designed to give fans a deeper dive into the Purge world and draw in new viewers. It’s an unusual model in Hollywood for a simple reason: What if fans opt to see the TV show and not the movie, or vice versa? Another novelty is that the same creative team is behind both Purge projects, in contrast to the approach taken by, say, Marvel, whose movies and shows are made by entirely different groups. Blumhouse’s move represents the more expansive way Hollywood is starting to think about IP as studios merge and combine assets in order to compete with Netflix and Amazon. “The traditional media business is very siloed,” says founder and CEO Jason Blum, who’s producing both Purge projects for NBCUniversal. “This is about the bigger picture.”