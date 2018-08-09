Universal Standard revolutionized plus-size fashion—now it wants to end it

Consider the pencil skirt, a wardrobe staple for working women. The ideal version should sit snugly at the waist, hug the hips, and taper down to the wearer’s knees, while still allowing her enough room to stride (rather than waddle) across a boardroom. A good pencil skirt, in other words, requires the right fit, which is precisely what’s bedeviling Alexandra Waldman on a recent morning at the New York headquarters of upstart fashion brand Universal Standard.

Waldman and Veksler came up with the idea for Universal Standard during a shopping expedition. Waldman, who wears a size 22, kept having to peel off from the size 6 Veksler to locate appropriate clothes—and even then, the pickings were slim. This chasm between plus-size and so-called straight-size fashion, Waldman says, reinforces the idea that larger women are not as stylish or attractive. “You buy into the idea that has been thrown at you from day one that you shouldn’t be this size.” Though they both worked in finance and knew little about the fashion industry, Waldman and Veksler decided to bring down the barriers themselves. The cofounders poured $150,000 each into their startup. Waldman conceived of eight garments that she had always wanted to find, including distressed high-waisted jeans, sweaters made from top-grade wool, an alpaca coat, and an asymmetrical dress. Veksler sought out the factories behind such high-quality brands as Theory and Helmut Lang. She persuaded the owners to try manufacturing clothes in larger sizes. “Everything is easier and more cost-effective when you go toward the smaller sizes,” Waldman says. A year after their fateful shopping trip, Waldman and Veksler nervously launched their collection on the Universal Standard website, publicizing the debut with little more than an Instagram account. They had produced 3,000 pieces—and sold out within six days. Plus-size women, Waldman explains, are always on the lookout for the rare, fashionable brand that fits them. Universal Standard quickly restocked and began introducing new styles; a year later, the first showroom opened, in New York. Step into Spring and dream away the snow with the Geneva dress. ✨ A post shared by Universal Standard (@universalstandard) on Mar 20, 2017 at 10:08am PDT “By really understanding [their] customer, they were able to fast-track developing a product that resonated,” says Massenet, who points to Universal Standard’s pioneering return policy, Fit Liberty, as an example. Waldman and Veksler introduced it in 2017 after observing women in their showrooms hesitating to invest in clothing because they were hoping to lose weight. Customers can now exchange garments for a new size within a year of purchase—even after they’re worn. The company has further cultivated its following through glamorous photography of plus-size women and collaborations with influencers like Orange Is the New Black actress Danielle Brooks and designer and model Georgia Pratt. “Let’s be the ones starting the trends,” says Brooks, who created three pieces for Universal Standard last November, “and not always letting straight sizes take over”—a sentiment that makes pushing into new sizes so risky.

Designer Christian Siriano, who is known for his plus-size red-carpet dresses, shares this view. He recently opened a New York concept store, called the Curated, where he sells Universal Standard alongside his couture gowns—with no distinction between size categories. “In my world, there’s a rack of dresses, one is a 6 and one is a size 18,” he says. “Whatever size you are, if you want to buy a dress, you should be able to buy a dress.” Crossover Acts How eight brands managed (or mismanaged) their efforts to appeal to new demographics. 1. Bevel: Though its system of razors and creams are specifically designed for—and marketed to—African-American men, five-year-old Bevel has been embraced by Caucasian men, confirming founder Tristan Walker’s thesis that “global culture is led by American culture, which is led by black culture.” 2. Patagonia: How does an outdoor-clothing pioneer sustain the nickname Patagucci without losing its street cred? By never straying from its purpose-driven marketing. 3. Apple: By dressing its powerful iMac in daring candy-colored plastic in 1998, the once-geeky brand made a consumer product with mass-market appeal—and baked great design into its corporate ethos. 4. JetBlue: The budget airline for the vacationing masses rolled out a business-class cabin, called Mint, in 2014. Rather than alienate no-frills fliers, it gave them something to aspire to.

5. Canada Goose: Known for creating ultrafunctional parkas for ultrapractical Northerners, the Toronto brand became a status symbol for people in milder climes by dressing visiting film crews and celebs. 6. Shea Moisture: The personal-care brand made its name by catering to African-American women with formulations for thick, curly hair. But a 2016 campaign featuring white women—an effort to attract a wider audience—led to threats of a boycott. The company apologized, saying it “really f—ed this one up.” 7. Coach: The luxury handbag maker lowered prices (and quality) to appeal to a wider audience in the early 2000s. The effort boosted revenue temporarily but diluted the brand, which is still trying to regain status. 8. ABC: After championing diverse sitcoms such as Black-ish and Fresh Off the Boat, the network decided to go after the “heartland” by rebooting Roseanne earlier this year. The strategy backfired—and the show was canceled—when its star and cocreator fired off a (not entirely unexpected) racist tweet. The network has since picked up a Roseanne-free spin-off show.