The recommender

“This San Francisco florist [which delivers nationwide] keeps it fresh and interesting. Each bouquet is wrapped with reused burlap coffee bags from local roasters.”—Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin, Cofounders and co-CEOs, theSkimm

2. Polo & Pan

soundcloud.com/polo-pan

“Not enough people know about this French DJ group. They’re a huge part of my weekly listening. Their song ‘Canopée’ is the epitome of their sound.”—Ben Taft, Cofounder and CEO, Mira

3. Sakara Organic Meal kit

$239 for three days, sakara.com

“I heard about Sakara and tried their Level II Detox. It’s an amazing all-around cleanse that challenges both your eating habits and mental outlook.”—Jenny Fleiss, Cofounder and CEO, Jetblack

4. The Phluid Project

Tops starting at $25, thephluidproject.com