advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The recommender

The recommender
[Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company]
By Yasmin Gagne1 minute Read

1. Farmgirl Flowers

Bouquets starting at $48, farmgirlflowers.com

advertisement

“This San Francisco florist [which delivers nationwide] keeps it fresh and interesting. Each bouquet is wrapped with reused burlap coffee bags from local roasters.”—Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin, Cofounders and co-CEOs, theSkimm

[Photo: Juliette Abitbol]

2. Polo & Pan

soundcloud.com/polo-pan

“Not enough people know about this French DJ group. They’re a huge part of my weekly listening. Their song ‘Canopée’ is the epitome of their sound.”—Ben Taft, Cofounder and CEO, Mira

[Photo: courtesy of Sakara]

3. Sakara Organic Meal kit

$239 for three days, sakara.com

“I heard about Sakara and tried their Level II Detox. It’s an amazing all-around cleanse that challenges both your eating habits and mental outlook.”—Jenny Fleiss, Cofounder and CEO, Jetblack

4. The Phluid Project 

Tops starting at $25, thephluidproject.com

“This clothing store bills itself as the first gender-neutral shopping space, which I think is a really exciting shift in how stores present themselves.”—Ross Bailey, Founder and CEO, Appear Here

[Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company]

5. u-turn Turntable

Starting at $179, uturnaudio.com

“I love the design, the counterweight of the needle, and the brilliant turning mechanism, but most of all, I have fallen in love with music all over again. There is something beautiful about taking a record out and enjoying an album in its entirety.”—Zahir Dossa, Cofounder and CEO, Function of Beauty

6. Homecoming Store

Items starting at $4, home-coming.com

“A wonderful gift shop and café in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, Homecoming has the best cold brew. Beyond coffee, they sell potted plants, apparel, jewelry, and decorative objects from a well-curated group of independent designers.”—Vicki Fulop, Cofounder and CCO, Brooklinen

7. Sonder luxury vacation rentals

Starting at $59 a night, sonder.com

“Five-star hotel quality meets Airbnb. I like having the amenities and comfort of a hotel experience but also appreciate the intimate feel of staying in an apartment or a home.”—Michael Pao, Cofounder and CEO, Trove

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life