Comcast is totally okay with you not having an Xfinity set-top box

If you’d like to use the interface on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 set-top box—and you should, it’s fantastic—but aren’t so sure about the box itself, stay tuned. By the end of 2018, roughly two-thirds of the smart TVs on the market will be able to stream TV from Comcast natively, without forcing you to futz with multiple inputs and multiple remotes to manage your TV, cable box, and streaming device.

Comcast is moving beyond the box and porting the user interface for its elegant, intuitive Xfinity X1 set-top box brick by digital brick to four of the leading smart TV operating systems. The X1 interface is already available in beta for Roku TV smart TVs (from TCL, Hisense, and others) and Roku streaming devices as well as some Samsung smart TVs. The company has announced plans to launch in beta on Sony and LG smart TVs before the end of 2018.

“Smart TVs are absolutely part of our strategy and our vision,” says Comcast’s Xfinity Services chief Matthew Strauss. “When you look at the video landscape today, there are more choices than have ever been available before at the touch of a remote. It’s a good time to be alive if you like television.”

The Xfinity Stream app, which is also available for iOS, Android, browsers, and mobile browsers, closely resembles the Xfinity X1 set-top box’s interface. Strauss says his product team is actively developing the X1 interface for additional platforms to roll out over the next year. (The big remaining TV platforms are Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Vizio’s SmartCast OS, and various gaming consoles.)

No cable box required

This vision diverges sharply from the days when your pay-TV provider supplied you with a proprietary box—and charged you a monthly rental fee for the privilege of using it—but it’s part of a plan that Comcast has been working on for awhile. “We think the future of TV will be a function of how you aggregate it, how you contextualize it, and how you personalize it,” says Strauss. “In Xfinity X1, which is closer to a cloud infrastructure than a set-top box, we’ve built on an ambition to create a truly integrated experience.”

If you’ve never contemplated cable TV without a set-top box, you’ll see something very unexpected if you sign up for Xfinity service online. On the screen that asks how many set-top boxes you’ll need, there’s a line that says, “Interested in using your own video equipment?” Yes, I would be. I’ve lived in Comcast markets my entire adult life, and I’ve made the trek to the company’s service offices to pick up a set-top box every time I’ve moved, had problems with a device, or just wanted the newest technology.