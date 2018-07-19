Chance The Rapper bought a media company and announced it in a song

Chance The Rapper dropped some major news in his new song “I Might Need Security.”

“I got a hit-list so long I don’t know how to finish, I bought the Chicagoist just to run you racist bitches out of business.”

And he wasn’t just flexing as some rappers are wont to do–he really did buy the Chicago-based media company.

“I’m extremely excited to be continuing the work of the Chicagoist, an integral local platform for Chicago news, events and entertainment,” said Chance The Rapper in a statement. “WNYC’s commitment to finding homes for the ‘ist’ brands, including Chicagoist, was an essential part of continuing the legacy and integrity of the site. I look forward to re-launching it and bringing the people of Chicago an independent media outlet focused on amplifying diverse voices and content.”

Chance The Rapper buying the Chicagoist is just another notch on his activist belt. The Chicago native has donated more than $3 million to the Chicago public school system, and, on a smaller yet still effective scale, has a habit of renting out movie theaters for people to support black-made films, including Get Out and Marshall.

“We are delighted that the Chicagoist assets are finding a new home in the hands of a proud Chicagoan,” said Laura Walker, president and CEO of New York Public Radio, in a statement. “WNYC has a strong commitment to local journalism and building community, and we are pleased that these assets will be used to support local coverage in the great city of Chicago.”