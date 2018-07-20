Top 5 ads of the week: Nike celebrates France, Netflix at the mall

Obviously it was the French national team that won the 2018 World Cup, but in the branded part of the beautiful game it’s hard to argue with Nike’s claim to the crown. Both finalists–France and Croatia–wore Nike kits. Harry Kane, Luka Modric, and Kylian Mbappé–the World Cup’s Golden Boot, Best Player, and Best Young Player award winners, respectively–are all on Nike endorsement contracts. And 65% of all players in the World Cup had the swoosh on their soccer boots. So it’s no wonder the brand has a bit of swagger following the final. Their latest spot celebrating the winners may be called “We won it in France,” but the chant out of Beaverton right now is “We won it in Russia.” Onward!

Nike “We Won It In France”

What: A new spot celebrating France adding that second star to its shirt.

Who: Nike

Why we care: Nike’s made a habit of the quick-and-cool congratulatory spot–whether it’s the 2016 Chicago Cubs World Series title, Cleveland’s 2016 NBA title win, or high-fiving Kevin Durant after he won his first title with Golden State last year. Here we get one just as slick and just as stylish–it just also happens to be in French.

Gatorade “Like A Mother”

What: Ahead of her Wimbledon finals appearance, an ad paying tribute to Serena Williams, narrated by her mom.

Who: Gatorade, TBWA/Chiat/Day

Why we care: The phrase “like a mother” has typically been used as a short-form of “like a motherfu…” you know the rest. But here Gatorade cleverly flips it to simultaneously honor Williams’s complete badassery, as well as her relatively new status as a pro athlete mom. Narrated by Williams’s own mom, it perfectly sums up yet another reason she is one of the greatest athletes of all time.