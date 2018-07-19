Fortnite servers down: Fans ruffled, confused by extended maintenance downtime

Epic Games tweeted that the servers are back online.

Original Post:

Servers for the popular Fortnite video game have been down since 4 a.m. ET this morning, as Epic Games conducts scheduled maintenance and rolls out new content at the same time, an unusual combination.

Such disruptions usually only last a few hours, but as the game remained offline at 6:30 a.m., fans began sounding off on social media, with hundreds of new tweets pouring in per minute. Many wanted to know what was taking so long, while others expected to be compensated with free V-Bucks, the in-game currency.

It’s unclear exactly when the game will return, but you can check Epic’s public status page for regular updates. Good luck!