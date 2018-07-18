Apple iCloud account data in China is now hosted by a state-run company

China is a hugely important market for Apple; the country is seen as an engine for the future sales growth of iPhones and related services. One of those key services is iCloud storage, and the Chinese government informed Apple earlier this year that in order to sell the service in China the user content (and the encryption keys) would have to be hosted by Chinese companies. So Apple handed over the data to the Chinese hosting company Guizhou-Cloud Big Data for storage.

Today China Telecom, a state controlled utility, announced it had taken over the hosting duties from Guizhou-Cloud. This is a worrisome situation for the 130 million Apple customers in China, many of whom fear that the privacy and security of their cloud data could be in danger.

Apple fought the ruling by the Chinese government but ultimately failed. Here’s the company’s statement from February:

“Our choice was to offer iCloud under the new laws or discontinue offering the service. We elected to continue offering iCloud as we felt that discontinuing the service would result in a bad user experience and less data security and privacy for our Chinese customers.”

Also in February, Amnesty International released this statement about the forfeiture of the iCloud data to Guizhou-Cloud: “By handing over its China iCloud service to a local company without sufficient safeguards, the Chinese authorities now have potentially unfettered access to all Apple’s Chinese customers’ iCloud data.” If that was true then, it’s even more true now.

The passing of the iCloud data to a state-run telecom, in some ways, couldn’t come at a worse time. The U.S. trade war with China has heated up. Steep tariffs are in place, and more could be coming. One of the key arguments for tariffs on Chinese goods by the Trump administration is a belief that the Chinese government is actively working through Chinese companies to steal intellectual property from U.S. companies.

Source: CNET