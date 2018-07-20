Daveed Diggs wants to represent “as many aspects of blackness as possible”

Blindspotting, which is in theaters today, stars Hamilton alum Daveed Diggs and celebrated poet Rafael Casal as best friends Collin and Miles. While driving home from work, Collin (Diggs) witnesses a white police officer shooting and killing an unarmed black man in the street. The violent act brings to the surface issues of racial identity and profiling against the backdrop of a rapidly gentrifying Oakland, California.

The fact that a film that hinges on police brutality is just as relevant today as it was 10 years ago when the idea was initially conceived is a telling indicator of society’s glacial pace toward racial equality.

“We just didn’t write a movie about issues,” Diggs says of his real-life friend, co-writer, and fellow Oakland native Casal. “We tried to write a movie about people and to portray them and the city of Oakland as honestly as possible, and to make people as complicated and human as we possibly could.”

The concept for Blindspotting started around 2010 when producer Jess Calder came across some of Casal’s poetry, specifically his video for “Monster.” Calder was curious to see how this type of poetic verse would translate to film. Casal brought on Diggs and, over a single pirated copy of Final Draft, the two began to flesh out what would become a hybrid of a script.

“What we realized we wanted to do was to be able to use heightened language in a way that’s a little more practical and a little more grounded than we normally get to see it in a musical or in a story that is about guys who are growing up to be musicians,” Diggs says. “We wanted to highlight the way that language is used in the Bay Area, which is kind of hyper-expressive, really metaphor dense–even in conversation.”

There are subtle moments of this in the movie, like when Collin and Miles are freestyling about their changing city. There are also intense, almost surreal verses that serve an even deeper purpose, namely the film’s climactic scene involving a pointed gun, justified rage, and barrage of lyrical truth.

“That final scene, that’s one of the oldest things in the script,” Diggs says. “We were reverse engineering from there. We had to sprinkle in little moments to build the world out to justify somebody speaking like that.”