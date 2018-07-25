Is it possible to totally unplug on vacation?

It’s the end of July, and if you haven’t already taken some time off, hopefully you have a vacation planned soon. Taking a vacation is not a given in our “being busy is a badge of honor” work culture. In fact, last year, more than half of U.S. workers still had unused vacation time left over by the end of the year.

But if you do take a vacation this summer, it’s likely that you’ll check a few work emails here and there. While you might think that doing so shows how dedicated you are to your job, not taking time off to disconnect can make you less productive at work because you haven’t given your brain time to recharge.

In this week’s episode of Secrets of the Most Productive People, we hear some advice from organizing and productivity consultant Julie Morgenstern. Listen as we explore the hidden benefits of taking a truly disconnected vacation, how to prepare for extended time out of the office, and how to deal with the deluge of email when you return.

