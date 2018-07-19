Here’s the final nail in the coffin of open plan offices

Open plan offices have taken off because of a desire to increase interaction and collaboration among workers. But an innovative new study has found that employees in open plan offices spend 73% less time in face-to-face interactions. Email and messaging use shot up by over 67%.

The study is the first to track the impacts of open plan offices using objective measures of communication. It used electronic badges and microphones to monitor interactions among employees and tracked changes in email use. The findings build on previous research, which has found, for instance, open plan work environments compromise employees’ ability to focus and concentrate on their work.

Why go open plan?

Theoretically, there are good reasons to move to an open plan office. Our social environment plays a big role in our ability to be proactive and motivated. And success in modern workplaces is often driven by how well individuals interact with each other and with the organization.

Research has shown that the time employees spend on “collaborative activities” has “ballooned by 50% or more” in the past two decades. Workplaces that facilitate more frequent and higher-quality contact with others have been shown to have improved communication and collaboration on tasks, job satisfaction, and social support. The design of the workplace significantly influences this, by supporting or detracting from interdependent work.

Building a strong sense of community has been a key factor in the success of the coworking space provider WeWork. This has been largely achieved through the physical work environment–clean spaces, narrow hallways, communal kitchens, and the like.

Privacy and concentration are critical

But despite the pursuit of collaboration in workplaces, the need for concentration and focused individual work is also increasing. And research shows that when employees can’t concentrate, they tend to communicate less. They may even become indifferent to their coworkers.