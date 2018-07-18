These are the worst cities for finding a job

Don’t look for a job in Ocean City, NJ…When 386 different metro areas are ranked across three categories: wage change, unemployment rate change, and the current unemployment rate, it becomes pretty clear which are the best and worst places to find work.

While we often look at the best of the bunch, analysts at Zippia pulled the numbers to see which cities are bringing up the rear.

These are the 10 worst job markets for 2018:

Ocean City, NJ

Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ

Cumberland, MD-WV

Grants Pass, OR

Bellingham, WA

Hanford-Corcoran, CA

Bakersfield, CA

Wenatchee, WA

Beckley, WV

Salinas, CA

Some cities are simply more scenic than strategically poised to attract employers. Bottom line, visit, but look elsewhere if you want to land a job.