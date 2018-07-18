Wine pairing may be the best Alexa skill ever invented

You’ll never have to think about which wine pairs well with eating your feelings again thanks to an Alexa skill called Wine Finder. The skill helps wannabe drinkers figure out which wine varietal will work best with whatever food they’re planning to eat or serve. All you have to do is ask, “Alexa, what wine goes well with . . .”

Created by app developer Bloop Entertainment, the Amazon Echo skill features a database of over 500 wine pairings, making it easy to find the right wine to pair with Meghan Markle’s engagement chicken recipe, take-out Thai food, or the nachos you plan on eating over the kitchen sink. (For the record, according to a demo, Wine Finder recommends pairing nachos with a Sauvignon blanc or Zinfandel and/or tears.)

Even better, it’s free. Download it here and raise a glass to Lifehacker for pointing this out.