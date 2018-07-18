Blue Origin launch live stream: How to watch the Mannequin Skywalker test

It’s another launch day for Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin, as the spaceflight company launches its curiously phallic New Shepard rocket toward the stars for a test flight. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET) from the company’s West Texas launch site .

This is Blue Origin’s ninth mission. In addition to testing the “high altitude escape motor,” the company promises it is “pushing the rocket to its limits.” Onboard for the mission will be Blue Origin’s Mannequin Skywalker, testing the in-flight Wi-Fi, taking a few science experiments to microgravity, and taking some employee “stuff” as part of the company’s internal “Fly My Stuff” employee perk program.

Want to watch the takeoff? A live stream will begin about 20 minutes before launch at blueorigin.com or via the video embed below.