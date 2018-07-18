advertisement
Life found a way for this 25-foot Jeff Goldblum statue in London

[Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images]
By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

London was apparently so preoccupied with whether or not they could erect a gargantuan statue of an unfettered Jeff Goldblum that they didn’t stop to think if they should. And there’s a simple explanation for why not: of course they should.

Much in the same way that a mammoth dead parrot appeared in Potters Field in London to celebrate the reunion of Monty Python in 2014, the elephantine Goldblum is meant to commemorate Jurassic Park’s 25th anniversary. The striking artwork was commissioned by NowTV, spans 25 feet tall and weighs about 330 pounds. It’s a huge compliment to Goldblum’s irresistible charisma as chaos theory expert Dr. Ian Malcolm that the statue paying tribute to Jurassic Park depicts him and not, you know, a dinosaur.

