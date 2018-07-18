Life found a way for this 25-foot Jeff Goldblum statue in London

London was apparently so preoccupied with whether or not they could erect a gargantuan statue of an unfettered Jeff Goldblum that they didn’t stop to think if they should. And there’s a simple explanation for why not: of course they should.

Giant semi-naked Jeff Goldblum statue pops up in front of Tower Bridge. https://t.co/hmYrQCthX9 pic.twitter.com/qBaT4e4eh2 — ITV London (@itvlondon) July 18, 2018

Much in the same way that a mammoth dead parrot appeared in Potters Field in London to celebrate the reunion of Monty Python in 2014, the elephantine Goldblum is meant to commemorate Jurassic Park’s 25th anniversary. The striking artwork was commissioned by NowTV, spans 25 feet tall and weighs about 330 pounds. It’s a huge compliment to Goldblum’s irresistible charisma as chaos theory expert Dr. Ian Malcolm that the statue paying tribute to Jurassic Park depicts him and not, you know, a dinosaur.