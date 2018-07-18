James Comey is urging Americans to vote for Dems in midterm elections

Comey tweeted the message saying that the Republican Congress has failed to fulfill the Founders’ design that “Ambition must . . . counteract ambition.” The tweet came just hours after President Trump made a statement backpedaling on his comments from the previous day that he believed Putin when the Russian president said Russia did not interfere in the 2016 elections. Trump’s statement shocked Washington–and indeed the world. The intervention from Comey urging Americans to vote for Democrats in this year’s midterms will be seen as ironic by some, as many blame the ex-FBI chief for Hillary Clinton’s loss to Trump in 2016.