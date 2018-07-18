The EU is hitting Google with a $5 billion fine over Android dominance

The European Commission is set to announce that it is levying the 4.3 billion euro ($5 billion) fine against Google later today, the BBC reports. The fine follows a three-year investigation into whether Google’s Android device strategy helped the company unfairly strengthen its dominance in search by requiring device manufacturers to set Google as the default search engine on the device. The $5 billion fine will be a record as it’s the largest fine the European Commission has ever levied on a company. Google, of course, is expected to appeal the ruling.