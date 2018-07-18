advertisement
  • 6:11 am

Elon Musk apologizes for calling Thailand cave diver a “pedo”

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Musk took to Twitter, of course, to apologize for calling Vernon Unsworth, a British diver who helped rescue the 12 trapped Thai boys and their soccer coach, a “pedo.” Musk had made the comments after the diver gave an interview saying that Musk’s mini-sub idea was a PR stunt and that Musk “can stick his submarine where it hurts.”

The apology from Musk is certainly the right thing to do, but one wonders if it will be enough to stop him getting sued by Unsworth. A few days ago when reporters asked him if he was considering legal action against Musk, Unsworth replied, “Yes, it’s not finished.”

