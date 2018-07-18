Elon Musk apologizes for calling Thailand cave diver a “pedo”

Musk took to Twitter, of course, to apologize for calling Vernon Unsworth, a British diver who helped rescue the 12 trapped Thai boys and their soccer coach, a “pedo.” Musk had made the comments after the diver gave an interview saying that Musk’s mini-sub idea was a PR stunt and that Musk “can stick his submarine where it hurts.”

Nonetheless, his actions against me do not justify my actions against him, and for that I apologize to Mr. Unsworth and to the companies I represent as leader. The fault is mine and mine alone. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2018

The apology from Musk is certainly the right thing to do, but one wonders if it will be enough to stop him getting sued by Unsworth. A few days ago when reporters asked him if he was considering legal action against Musk, Unsworth replied, “Yes, it’s not finished.”