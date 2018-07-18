Blueprints for 3D-printed guns will soon hit the web

Defense Distributed owner Cody Wilson, who infamously debuted the world’s first 3D-printed gun in 2013, will begin publishing blueprints for more advanced 3D-printed guns, CNET reports. The blueprints will be free for anyone to download and be available from August 1. The U.S. Department of State had previously restrained Wilson and his company from sharing the blueprints online, but that’s all changing now that the government is drafting amendments that will eliminate International Traffic in Arms Regulations over the technical information that Wilson’s case centers on and will transfer export jurisdiction to the Commerce Department, which will allow Defense Distributed to once again publish its blueprints online.