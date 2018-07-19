Watch: Google’s AI boss focuses on ethics in wake of Project Maven controversy

The growing activism among tech workers in Silicon Valley reached a tipping point in June when Google–under intense pressure from employees– announced that it would not renew in 2019 a contract to provide image-recognition technology to the Pentagon’s Project Maven , a controversial military AI program that, among several goals, aims to improve the efficiency of drone attacks.

The tech giant’s internal debates over the issue were revealed in internal emails obtained by publications including the New York Times, showing that one of the company’s top minds, Google Cloud head AI scientist Fei-Fei Li, had early on raised alarms about Project Maven. But her motives appeared to be more focused on the potential for negative publicity rather than ethical concerns.

Fast Company recently asked Fei-Fei to clarify her views on the controversy but got only a partial answer that didn’t seem to bridge the gap between ethical aspiration and business reality.

Ethicist on the hot seat

The attitude expressed in the emails seemed particularly disconcerting considering Fei-Fei’s longstanding commitment to a human-centered approach to new technologies. Holding a second job as head of Stanford University’s AI Lab, Fei-Fei has dedicated years to advancing ethical uses of artificial intelligence. Her nonprofit, AI4ALL, aims to increase gender, ethnic, and cultural diversity among the next generation of AI professionals, by recruiting high school students for summer training at top universities.

“Anytime humanity goes through a new wave of innovation and technological transformation, there are people who are hurt, and there are issues as large as geopolitical conflicts,” she told a few dozen tech and public service professionals at this week’s Summit on Artificial Intelligence and Its Impact on Communities, in Mountain View, California. The event was cohosted by AI4ALL and Dream Corps, a multifaceted public-service organization founded by political polymath Van Jones. (Fast Company attended the event and also spoke individually with Fei-Fei and Jones.)

But her concerns over Project Maven, as revealed in the emails, appeared to show more concern for optics than harmful effects. “This is red meat to the media to find all ways to damage Google,” she is reported to have written in an email exchange with Scott Frohman and Aileen Black from Google’s defense sales team. (Fei-Fei declined Fast Company‘s request to confirm or deny the veracity of the emails.)

At the summit, I asked Fei-Fei how she squares her concern about harmful technology and her involvement with Google and Project Maven. She declined to address the topic directly, but touched on the issue and launched into a general discussion about how to change the culture in Silicon Valley.