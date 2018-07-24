This plan shows how government should get back in the housing business

For people renting homes in America, both luck and money are running out. Across the country, rents are rising much faster than incomes, and around 44% of renters spend more than 30% of their income on housing. That’s far too much, but it’s becoming commonplace because there simply aren’t enough affordable places for people to live.

A new report from the progressive policy research and advocacy organization Center for American Progress posits that is because there just aren’t enough homes, and those that once were affordable have shifted to the very high end amidst market pressures, leaving few places for low-income people to turn. Because this is a nationwide issue, CAP wants to see the federal government help deal with it–specifically by sponsoring a large-scale housing construction program to add an additional 1 million affordable units to the market over the span of five years.

The report, titled Homes for All: A Program Providing Rental Supply Where Working Families Need It Most, reads, in this political climate, as more of an exercise in magical thinking than a practical policy recommendation. Trump is extremely unlikely to authorize the $20 billion in annual funding this program would require to construct and maintain the new properties. Report author and CAP senior analyst Michela Zonta knows this. But the housing shortage in the U.S. will not disappear with a change of administration, and a report of this scope offers a sense of the magnitude of both funding and policy coordination that will be required to solve it.

Fundamentally, Zonta says, housing plays an integral role in the country’s overall economy, and the federal government should be more engaged in the issue than it has been. “When we think about our economy and how it can be competitive, it won’t be as long as workers along all income scales, but particularly low-income workers, face as many barriers to success as they are currently, and housing is a main one,” she says.

The rental housing squeeze has its origins in the Great Recession, which took a toll on homeownership rates. Since 2010, the number of renter households has increased by nearly 1 million a year. As a significant portion of these new renter households are middle or high-income, they’ve begun to occupy a share of the units that used to be affordable to extremely low-income people (defined as those households at or below 30% of the family area median income).

The numbers tell the whole story. Around 8 million renter households (19% of all renters) live on extremely low incomes. Only 4 million units in the U.S. rent at a rate that is affordable to people in this bracket. But only half of those affordable units are occupied by extremely low-income households; half house higher-income people. That leaves a huge gap in the market, Zonta says. Those 6 million extremely low-income households not renting affordable units are either paying rents out of their price range, or “doubling up” in another family’s apartment. Sometimes, they’re forced into homelessness.

The 1 million homes that CAP is recommending, Zonta says, is a conservative figure, given the immense need for affordable units, but it could create ripple effects through the market that open up other opportunities. For instance, the addition of more affordable units could influence overall market rates downward. And these new affordable units could house people currently receiving subsidies to live in pricier units, and those subsidies could shift to other rent-burdened people to allow them to live more affordably.