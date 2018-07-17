The man behind Fusion Media, Isaac Lee, is leaving Univision

Lee has been with the media giant for over seven years, according to Variety, and is departing to start his own television production company. The executive has long been considered the architect behind Univision’s bumpy Fusion project. Seeing dollar signs with millennial audiences, he built out the Fusion brand in an attempt to woo younger eyeballs to Univision properties. Under his leadership, the company bought a handful of big properties and names, including Gizmodo (and other Gawker-affiliated sites), The Onion, The Root, and others.

News of Lee’s departure comes after Univision announced its plans to sell many of these sites. He announced his exit today via an email to staff.