The IRS just made it easier for high-profile Americans to hide their political donations

Dark money is becoming even darker.

The Treasury Department announced late Monday that it will stop requiring 501(c)(4) and (c)(6) nonprofit organizations to provide the names of their donors to the Internal Revenue Service.

The nonprofits, which are already known as “dark money” organizations because their donors’ names aren’t disclosed to the public, have become high-profile players in U.S. campaigns by virtue of their ability to funnel unlimited amounts of anonymously donated money into elections and other political contests. Before the IRS announcement, however, the nonprofits were required to disclose the names of donors to the government.

Brendan Fischer, director of federal reform at the Campaign Legal Center, said the disclosure requirement “was one of the few ways that the government could identify illegal foreign money in elections. Today, that requirement is gone. Dark money just got a lot darker.”

Dark money organizations dropped more than $43 million on the 2016 presidential election; the nonprofits, also known as “social welfare organizations” or business associations, spent roughly $70 million in the top 10 Senate races, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. The biggest dark money spenders included the National Rifle Association ($35.2 million); U.S. Chamber of Commerce ($29.1 million); and Americans for Prosperity ($13.3 million).

Mnuchin said nonprofits will still be required to provide public copies of a tax form known as the Schedule B, which lists the amounts contributed by individual donors. MapLight filed a formal complaint with the IRS in January after Americans for Prosperity, the flagship political organization for billionaire libertarian Charles Koch, refused to provide a redacted version of its Schedule B.