Lessons in fearless creativity from composer Max Richter

Max Richter’s work has colored everything from ballets and operas to TV shows and films, including Black Mirror, The Leftovers, and the upcoming period drama Mary Queen of Scots.

What’s unique about Richter is the fact that his creative output is matched only by his ambition. Whether he’s rescoring a seminal work like Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, composing an eight-hour lullaby, or using classical music as a form of political protest, there’s a fearlessness that’s come to define his career.

“I think of my creative work as a set of experiments, moving from what you do know into a space that you don’t know,” Richter said during an interview for Creative Conversation. “And you explore that space by making work which steps out into it. So you’re in a pool of light and you’re stepping out into the dark and discovering stuff. It’s a process of inquiry, and that for me is really satisfying.”

Below are highlights from the episode:

Simplify your creative process

“When I first went to [legendary composer Luciano Berio] I showed him a piano piece I’d written, which was the classic student composers piano piece: unbelievably hard, insanely difficult, written on like seven staves–really octopus type piano music. And, in a kind of a nice way, he just started making fun of it. It was interesting because a light went on for me. [He was] saying, what is it you’re actually trying to convey here? Why this? Rather than the piece as some sort of proof of a theory, what is it actually? What’s going on here on a human level?”

Return to innocence

“That childhood passion and involvement and being really submerged in something, that’s the kind of state I’m looking for all the time–and preserving that sense of magical possibility and wonder that children have. I think for artists, if you can stay connected to that, then you are in a good place.”