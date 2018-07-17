Girl Scouts can now earn badges in cybersecurity and space science

Thanks to the Girl Scouts of the USA , your kindergartner can now earn a badge in cybersecurity. This is because the beloved scouting organization has just unveiled 30 new badges for girls ages 5–18, each designed to help young women learn about the world we live in–as well as the world we could live in.

Now, Girl Scouts of all ages can earn badges in fields like environmental advocacy, mechanical engineering, robotics, computer science, and space exploration. With these new skills, Girl Scouts can better learn how to make the world a better place, all the while acquiring a few useful life skills.

The new badges are targeted toward specific age groups. Younger Girl Scouts–from kindergarten to 5th grade–are able to learn about Space Science (the program is funded by NASA’s Science Mission Directorate and led by the SETI Institute), Cybersecurity (funded by Palo Alto Networks), Mechanical Engineering, and other skills too.

Older Scouts–grades 6–12–can earn a robotics badge, Environmental Stewardship badge–which will specifically prepare girls to be environmental advocates who address problems, find solutions, and protect the natural world–as well as a College Knowledge badge, which prepares 11th- and 12th-grade girls for the college admissions process. The organization also announced two new Girl Scout Leadership Journeys: Think Like a Programmer (funded by Raytheon) which will, well, help them think like a computer programmer (just watch Silicon Valley!), and Think Like an Engineer Journey, which teaches design and engineering problem-solving skills.

Perhaps these new badges will encourage the next generation of young women leaders how to send Girl Scout cookies into space—or at least how to prevent tragedies like this from occurring.