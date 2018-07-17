“Treasonable doubt”: late-night TV reacts to the Trump-Putin summit

As President Trump trolled liberals (and conservatives) on Monday by publicly siding with Vladimir Putin rather than, you know, his own country, a faint sound could be heard in the distance. It was the sound of late-night TV writers scrambling to revise the monologues they’d begun preparing earlier in the day.

In the Trump era, there is typically enough chaotic ground to cover in a news day that each talk show host can find his or her own rich vein to mine. Sometimes, of course, Trump does something so flabbergastingly despicable that all the hosts go all in on the same story, and Monday was one of those days. So you know what that means: a lot of Russian nesting-doll jokes and a smidgeon of homophobia. Let’s have a look at how each late-night show took on the news.

Late Show with Stephen Colbert

With a bit of a haunted look in his eye, Colbert kicked off a rare two-part monologue thusly:

“Before we get into whether our president is the Siberian Candidate, I’d like take a moment right now to remind you of something Lincoln said: ‘America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.’ And: ‘A house divided against itself cannot stand.’ They were his two most famous tweets. So, with that in mind, I’m thinking that maybe in the interest of unity, the most patriotic thing we can do right now is not pointing out the alarming behavior of our president, but instead just shut up and take it until he’s gone. Does anybody feel like taking it?”

To which the crowd energetically yelled back, “No!”

The host went on to play a sprawling supercut of pundits denouncing the Trump-Putin summit, including some from Fox News, which ordinarily comprises his largest cheerleading section. (No worries, things got back to normal on Fox by the time Trump appeared on Hannity for a triumphant interview during prime time.)