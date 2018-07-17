Amazon insists its Polish workers are not striking

Update: an earlier version of this story had the headline “Now Amazon workers in Germany and Poland are striking on Prime Day.” We’ve changed the headline after Amazon reached out to tell us that reports of Polish workers striking are incorrect. The original story follows below:

The German and Polish workers joined their Spanish counterparts, who yesterday went on strike to protest working conditions at Amazon warehouses. The Verdi services union in Germany also called the one-day strike to back its demand for labor contracts that guarantee healthy working conditions at fulfillment centers, reports Reuters. While Spanish Amazon workers are striking for three days, their German counterparts will only strike for today. When Amazon Prime Day 2018 ends tonight, they’ll return to their positions.