Walmart and Microsoft team up against Amazon in cloud tech

The brick-and-mortar retail giant and the Redmond, Washington-based company have announced that they have entered into a five-year partnership that will see Walmart use Microsoft’s cloud and artificial intelligence technology to make shopping quicker and easier for customers, reports CNBC. This is a one-two punch by the companies against Amazon–which is a rival in retail against Walmart and cloud computing services against Microsoft. Throughout the course of the five years, Microsoft and Walmart engineers will migrate a large portion of walmart.com and samsclub.com to Microsoft’s Azure platform. The news of the agreement comes after news last month that Microsoft is working on technology similar to that found in Amazon Go stores that help retailers eliminate cashiers and checkout lines.
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens