Walmart and Microsoft team up against Amazon in cloud tech

The brick-and-mortar retail giant and the Redmond, Washington-based company have announced that they have entered into a five-year partnership that will see Walmart use Microsoft’s cloud and artificial intelligence technology to make shopping quicker and easier for customers, reports CNBC. This is a one-two punch by the companies against Amazon–which is a rival in retail against Walmart and cloud computing services against Microsoft. Throughout the course of the five years, Microsoft and Walmart engineers will migrate a large portion of walmart.com and samsclub.com to Microsoft’s Azure platform. The news of the agreement comes after news last month that Microsoft is working on technology similar to that found in Amazon Go stores that help retailers eliminate cashiers and checkout lines.